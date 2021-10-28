Top 3 enterprise automation myths CIOs should know

Enterprise automation -- under multiple marketing-driven variations on the theme, such as hyperautomation -- is once again a major focus for corporate leadership, especially CIOs. Not only will IT be managing the tools and their integration into other systems, but IT's activities will also be a big focus for ongoing automation efforts.

As the vendor feeding frenzy around automation ramps up, CIOs need to understand the realities of automation and its limits, why discipline is still important and why scripts won't go away.

Here are three common myths about automating business processes and a look at what's really true.

Myth 1: IT gets to pick the engine of enterprise automation The point of enterprise automation is that it is not just about or for IT. IT likely didn't choose the ERP or CRM system, and IT won't be the one to choose the automation tools. Leaders from other lines of business will be the ones to select the low-code or no-code tool that IT will be charged with implementing. They'll make their choices with IT's input but not to suit IT's preferences. IT should not expect that its preferences regarding various guardrails on the development process will necessarily trump other business lines' preferences concerning ease of use. CIOs must carefully explain why features that make the tool safer and more sustainable should be requirements, not just bonus or optional features.

Myth 2: Low-code/no-code tools eliminate the need for education and discipline The recent iterations of low-code/no-code systems certainly can do more than earlier generations to put guardrails around the work of citizen developers. These systems can do this without crippling the developers' ability to create automations. But these tools don't obviate the need for education on how to use them or discipline in their use. IT won't need to march cohorts of businessfolk through a six-week boot camp, as earlier generations did, to initiate them into the mysteries of SQL. But technologists will still need to set up multiple channels of support for learning. This can take a number of forms, from full in-person classroom handholding, as pandemic conditions allow, to expert chat guidance in Slack, Teams or Glip. Having multiple channels for learning about business automation is important because learning styles vary by individual, as do learning speeds. Those group chat channels will also seed the process of lateral education and peers teaching each other. Collaborative learning often turns out to be the primary means of spreading specific tool knowledge. It also fosters the willingness to actually dive in and start automating business processes.