Organizations planning to launch a digital transformation program are well advised to establish a detailed project plan and, more importantly, a program roadmap. Migrating to a digital transformation, or DX, environment often means changes to the company's business model, overall vision, sales and marketing processes, and IT infrastructure and operations. Indeed, the transition to a digital business model is a complex process, requiring organizations to map their digital transformation strategy to existing strategies and implement the enabling DX technologies. This article takes organizations through the process of building a digital transformation roadmap step by step.

What is digital transformation? Think of digital transformation as the integration of digital technology -- e.g., systems, applications and specialized technologies, such as AI -- into all areas of a business. Many, if not all, of the business processes will need to change and adapt to the new technologies. Corporate culture also will likely need to change. This can result in modifying -- or even eliminating -- established procedures, experimenting with and adopting new ones, and being prepared for both successes and failures. In short, for the business to achieve success with DX and its many associated elements, new playbooks will need to be created and adopted.

Why is digital transformation important? The short answer to "Why is digital transformation important?" is survival. As businesses of all types and sizes migrate to DX technologies and resources, they have the potential to increase their competitive position, boost their reputation, enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, increase revenues, and attract new customers and retain existing ones. Businesses that do not embrace the benefits of a DX program do so at their own risk. The COVID-19 pandemic is another essential factor for implementing a DX program. As more employees work remotely and customers do not shop in person as they used to, the way business is performed has had to change. Opportunities for success still exist, despite the pandemic, but the means to achieve success may have to be rethought, redesigned and reapplied. Clearly, as more organizations gain experience with and realize the benefits of a DX migration, they will be well positioned to adapt to new market opportunities faster and more successfully than those firms eschewing the new technologies. The firm's leadership team, key stakeholders and employees will all need to adjust to the new normal for the business.

Getting started As with any major corporate project, especially one that potentially impacts the entire organization, plenty of upfront research and analysis are needed first. Once the research has been completed, senior management must be engaged and embrace the program -- not only from a financial perspective, but also from cultural and operational views. Next is to establish an overall vision and strategy for a DX migration program, along with a detailed project plan that will form the basis of the digital transformation roadmap described below.