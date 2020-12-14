How to create a proof of concept with 6 free templates

To execute on an idea or project, enterprises often develop a set of proofs, or tests, that lay out the criteria required to succeed. This is a critical step in the product development stage that helps project managers determine whether an idea is achievable and worth pursuing. To put it simply, can this concept be turned into a reality?

Why create one? For project stakeholders, a proof of concept offers the opportunity to explore a concept's potential and identify gaps between the vision and deliverables. Proof-of-concept templates are utilized across many industries, from filmmaking to drug development to transportation, and the terms and conditions will differ from sector to sector. For example, a proof-of-concept template for a technology startup would need to demonstrate financial viability. It doesn't, however, demonstrate market demand or determine the best means of production. In application or software development, a proof of concept tests a prototype of the application being developed before it is delivered to the customer. The elements in the software proof of concept should help organizations clarify any technical requirements or logistical issues that would impede its development. Read more about proof of concept How to kickstart a proof-of-concept IT project

Selecting text analysis software demands a rigorous proof of concept

How to write a proof of concept A proof of concept consists of the following six fundamental steps: Define the idea and what it is trying to achieve, including objectives, scope and necessary resources. Identify and organize the team involved in the decision-making and production development process as well as any stakeholders. Develop and measure the success criteria by creating specific use cases within the scope. Test the idea in an operational environment to examine its functionality, including the design, deployment plan and success criteria. Perform test cases with both positive and negative scenarios to examine its durability and document the results. Gather and evaluate test results with the team and stakeholders to compare outcomes and see if it met the defined success criteria.