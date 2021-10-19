5 ways to improve the CIO-CISO relationship

A casual observer might assume that because the CIO and CISO are both technology roles there's a natural synergy between the two. As a CIO, you know that casual observer would be incorrect.

Improving this relationship is key to minimizing risk and reaching company goals. Doing so requires soft skills -- a combination of communication, mutual understanding and engagement across the rest of the C-suite and with other employees.

Here's a look at the characteristics of the CIO-CISO relationship, the typical reporting structure and ways you can work to improve the relationship.

The fundamental CIO-CISO relationship CIOs and CISOs often feel mutual antipathy, which can degrade into downright hostility, to the detriment of an organization. This stems not from personalities of the people in the CIO and CISO roles, but rather from the fundamental conflict between the two roles. Your job is to enable business through technology; the CISO's job is to mitigate the risk injected by technology. In other words, a CIO's job is to say "yes" and the CISO's job is to say "no." You can be fired if a technology implementation fails, costs too much or doesn't deliver as promised. A CISO gets fired if the company is breached badly enough -- regardless of whether it's their fault. So, a CIO's actions can get a CISO fired. CIOs who see that situation from the CISO's point of view may find it easier to reframe both job functions in a way that can lead to improved interactions.

CIO-CISO reporting structure: Actual vs. ideal One way that many organizations seek to mitigate this natural tension is via reporting structure. You can help advocate for the reporting structure that works best. The responsibility for security breaches falls on the CISO In 50% of organizations, the CISO reports directly to the CIO, and in the remaining 50%, there is no CISO. Instead, there are multiple layers between the CISO and the CIO. Or the CISO reports to someone other than the CIO or someone in his or her chain of command, according to Nemertes' research. The CISO reporting to the CIO is not ideal: If the boss wants to do something and the direct report doesn't want to do it, who's most likely to win? The most successful organizations -- based on quantifiable success metrics, particularly including the median total time to contain an incident -- are those in which the CISO reports directly to a business executive, not the CIO. Nemertes' research bears that out. Appropriate business executives include the CEO, the chief risk officer, the chief legal officer and the CFO -- basically anyone whose job includes a company-wide assessment of risk, not just technical risk. To put it in good-better-best terms: It's good to have a CISO, even for a small organization, and even if that CISO reports several layers down in the CIO's organization. It's better to have the CISO report directly to the CIO, rather than several layers down. And it's best if that CISO doesn't report to the CIO at all, but to a business executive.