5 tips to successfully implement blockchain for businesses

Learning how to implement blockchain requires a clear understanding of the technology's decentralized ecosystem.

Following these tips will help simplify your approach while providing quality ROI and the best results from a blockchain implementation.

1. Real blockchain developers play with their tokens in public Blockchains are decentralized ecosystems, so no one party controls the network as a whole and everyone participates with the same set of rules. Public blockchains, specifically Ethereum, are the only blockchains where this is actually the case. Private blockchains look like blockchains on the surface, but they are controlled networks, and they have not been as successful because users are wary of a system where the controlling entity can change the rules whenever it wants. So, for value creation in a well-populated ecosystem where no one controls the network, consider a public blockchain.

2. The best option may not be the best technology There are many different public blockchains to choose from, including Bitcoin, for its value as digital gold, and Ethereum, which has more developers than all of the others. In the same way you can always find a better PC and mobile operating system than the ones you are using now, and better networking technologies than the internet, there will always be better blockchains, depending on the measurement criteria. Stop looking for the "best" one. None of that matters, because in this scenario, best is relative. The systems with the most developers and users always win. If you want to build practical applications that create value, do it on the network that has the most buyers, sellers and investors. Also, disregard people who tell you Ethereum is congested. They are the same people who say nobody goes to Venice anymore because it's too crowded.

3. Think in native blockchain technology terms Similar to how companies have business processes, blockchains have tokens and smart contracts. The most successful blockchain implementations are where companies translate their legacy vision into blockchain-native concepts. This means that instead of moving documents back and forth, they shift their thinking to smart contracts and tokenization. To illustrate this concept, think about something like a purchase order for widgets. We can think of it as a document or we can think of it as an agreement to buy a certain number of widgets at a specific price. We can pass the information back and forth between the buyer and the seller as participants on the blockchain, or we can create a smart contract that involves exchanging widget tokens for money tokens. This has the same effect and can sound similar, but they are in fact two different worlds. Documents are worthless on the blockchains. Tokens, on the other hand, can be bought, sold, financed and borrowed against. Sending documents back and forth fails to make use of one of the key ideas in blockchain -- that we can move value as easily as we move information. To illustrate this point, imagine you're moving documents online. Sending documents back and forth is like having a web server that sent you a picture of a page to read, not the text. They are both readable by people, but the text-based HTML document -- blockchain in this scenario -- is also searchable and indexable and can be found by a search engine. One of these approaches is fundamentally much more useful in the web ecosystem than the other.

4. Fix something that is actually broken Attempting to fix something that isn't broken creates little ROI and is an ineffective use of time and money when it comes to blockchain implementation. Successful blockchain projects that create value solve actual problems today rather than just laying a foundation for solving problems in the future. Big-picture visions of problem-solving are nice, but they rarely work out. Instead, over and over again in the history of technology, we find ourselves building platforms on products that solved one small problem but did it very well. Since success breeds more success, the best thing you can do is select a new problem that has not been fixed by existing technology and build a system to fix it.