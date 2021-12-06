30 top edge computing companies to watch in 2022

Enterprise technology leaders spent the past decade moving into the cloud, chasing the promise of its highly scalable centralized compute power.

Now -- and into the future – they're expected to move more to the edge.

Consider this figure: Gartner, the IT research and advisory firm, predicted that 2022 will see more than half of enterprise-generated data being created and processed outside of the cloud and any remaining on-premises corporate data centers.

Although some data still ends up in the cloud, organizations are finding that certain use cases require data analytics closer to endpoint devices rather than in centralized corporate data systems. In other words, handling all the data from endpoint devices must happen at the edge.

As a result, they need a full range of products to meet their own unique and varying needs for capturing, processing, analyzing and storing all the data at the edge as it comes off endpoint devices.

That has organizations investing heavily in edge technologies: GlobalData, in its 2021 research report, predicted that the market for edge computing products, services and platforms will hit $17.8 billion in 2025, up from approximately $8 billion in 2019.



There is a mix of products that make up this market: hardware, including gateways and servers designed for edge computing, as well as software, edge-managed platforms and services.

Edge computing vendors include longstanding tech companies, newer entries and startups. Some vendors offer a range of products and services to organizations across industry verticals. Some sell specialized offerings, such as ruggedized hardware that can withstand harsh environmental conditions, including those found on offshore oil rigs. And others target their technologies to specific industries, such as transportation or utilities.

Edge computing market increases in size by year 2022

Here's a sampling of edge computing vendors offering devices, platforms and services to varying classes of customers as they build edge computing ecosystems: