4 examples of digital transformation success in business

Digital transformation entails a lot more than just implementing digital technology. If there's one thing to learn from the many notable examples of digital transformation success, it is how having the correct organizational practices in place is imperative for winning at such initiatives.

Today, businesses are implementing transformation initiatives to gain faster time to market, stay competitive and optimize the customer experience. So much so that the digital transformation market is expected to reach $3.2 trillion by 2025, according to a recent report from Meticulous Research.

Antony Edwards, COO at software testing and monitoring company Eggplant, classified digital transformation efforts into three types:

Organizations that are changing their products or services to become more digital.

Organizations that are embracing digital to change how they engage with their customers, regardless of whether their products are digital or on premises.

Organizations that are transforming internal infrastructure to change how they work.

Despite the acceleration in digital transformation during the pandemic -- 70% of organizations have increased or maintained digital transformation spend amid the pandemic, according to a global research study by IFS -- experts believe unlocking digital transformation success is not everyone's forte.

It will be especially hard for businesses that are still waiting to embark on their transformation journey, according to Parry Malm, CEO and co-founder of Phrasee, an AI company that makes natural language generation software.

"My prediction is that large players in most marketplaces will continue to do very well because they've got the resources to do so," Malm said. "Midmarket players are going to suffer because they'll be squeezed out by the big companies, and small companies who are just coming up are actually going to do quite well because they'll be able to change faster than the big companies."

What are the benefits of a digital transformation? When it comes to evaluating the business benefits of digital transformation, companies should always be focusing on the outcomes. That's according to Kristin Moyer, a distinguished vice president analyst in Gartner's CEO and digital business leader practice. Kristin Moyer Kristin Moyer Digital transformation, done well, optimizes and transforms a company's business, Moyer said. Companies should aim for an ROI from digital transformation efforts driven by improvements to current practices and by more radical change. "With optimization, the outcomes that you're getting are things like improved efficiency and improved engagement with customers," she said. "With transformation, what you're focusing on is brand new revenue. For example, new digital products and services and new business models." Digital transformation should also lead to an increased agility within the IT and engineering teams that helps these teams execute projects in a much faster fashion, experts highlighted. Jason Frugé Jason Frugé "Digital transformation allows companies to meet consumers where they are," said Jason Frugé, vice president of business application cybersecurity at Onapsis. Executing on a digital transformation roadmap helps businesses stay relevant and expand their customer base. "People are more and more reliant on digital technology. … They want to do business with you on their cell phones or iPads, and unless you transform your business and accept that new reality, you will get left behind," Frugé said.