How can IT teams better manage shadow IT?

Since the pandemic hit and more workers went remote, managing shadow IT has become even more difficult.

As a CIO or IT leader, you want a smooth-running IT organization that is compliant, secure and risk-free. But so long as an internet connection is available, shadow IT users can access just about any cloud-based resource with minimal difficulty. And with the rise of hybrid workplaces, users have more reason to do so.

In addition, the growth of cloud-based systems using SaaS, IaaS and PaaS represent significant opportunities for shadow IT activities. This is in addition to off-the-shelf hardware and software applications that have been the traditional sources for shadow IT users.

With that in mind, here are some suggestions for addressing these issues and for effectively managing shadow IT.