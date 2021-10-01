Trials of pandemic-driven enterprise tech modernization

The pandemic accelerated enterprise technology modernization, and now CIOs are facing new challenges.

Repeated and varying degrees of lockdowns across the world forced organizations to prioritize a digital-first approach to capture market share and reinvent the way they operate. In the pre-pandemic world, the flow of interaction was from customer to organization. Now, it is from organization to customer. Direct to customer through digital channels has become the new path of business success. Due to these changing market dynamics, organizations are redefining their digitalization priorities, forcing CIOs and IT leaders to find answers to new problems.

Organizational digitalization strategies were accelerated by three to four years due to the pandemic, according to McKinsey's report "How COVID-19 has pushed companies over the technology tipping point." In fact, respondents are three times likelier now than before the crisis to say that at least 80% of their customer interactions happen digitally.

Here are three key challenges associated with enterprise technology modernization and ways CIOs can address them.

1. Greater need to focus on cybersecurity The pandemic forced businesses to modernize even faster and with an additional focus on security. Organizations are looking for ways to provide a better customer experience, achieve operational efficiency and resilience, and they want to do it fast with full scale. Typical modernization initiatives that used to span three to five years are now scheduled for completion in one to two years. Modernization and security should go hand in hand. While prioritizing faster time to market, CIOs and IT leaders should not ignore security. A cybersecurity breach can destroy customer trust and affect brand value, resulting in revenue loss. For example, in a study with Interbrand, we at Infosys found up to $223 billion of the world's top 100 brands' value could be at risk from a data breach. For organizations to achieve faster modernization and security controls, organizations can explore the following approaches: Agile and DevSecOps to ensure organizations deliver business features to market faster and more securely;

faster development with low-code/no-code tools; and

smart automation across the entire application lifecycle.

2. Pressure for modernization without budget increases Just because CIOs and IT leaders are being asked to deliver modernization, hasn't meant they've gotten additional funding. Industries like fashion, aviation and discrete manufacturing were more affected by the pandemic. For example, many fashion retailers faced financial pressure as stores closed due to reduced business; the aviation industry was under revenue pressure due to travel bans. Now, CIOs are expected to deliver more without any additional budgets. Around 80% of CIOs were under pressure to reduce costs due to COVID-19, according to a survey by software company Apptio. Investment in new application development is 17% of the total IT spend, according to estimates from Gartner. CIOs need to reduce the cost associated with all non-essential IT expenditures and prioritize the following activities: Move to the cloud for operational elasticity and Capex.

Adopt next-gen technologies and open source to modernize with a reduced budget.

Automate modernization, which can reduce costs by up to 40% by our estimates.

Look for self-funded modernization programs.