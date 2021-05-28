Technology is the easy part, it's the process of change that's hard

Space is not that far off. If you could travel the distance by car, you would safely get there in under an hour. In 1685, Isaac Newton showed us how a projectile -- shot with gradually increasing velocity from the top of a mountain -- theoretically would eventually orbit Earth.

In 1957, the USSR launched the first satellite and sent Sputnik 1 into low Earth orbit, where it stayed for two months before falling back into the atmosphere. And for the first time, Newton's theory of orbiting came into practice in the real world. Along the way, we learned that the hardest part isn't so much getting to space -- it's orchestrating the larger set of variables to stay there.

The pace of digital transformation Back on Earth, and in enterprises worldwide, digital has become a galvanizing force and the pace of transformation is unlike ever before. The pandemic has driven businesses to focus on resilience, recovery and growth. And that has required corporations to redesign value propositions, deliver sticky experiences and drive higher value. As a result, the pace of digital transformation has accelerated to address that need for unconstrained agility and new business growth. At the same time, elastic computing is becoming pervasive, hyperautomation is enabling digitization of virtually any processes and composable services, and data analytics and AI are accelerating time-to-value across markets. Implementing these new technologies requires careful work and rigorous attention. Still, most enterprise CIOs agree that technology is no longer the long pole in the tent, and the focus now needs to be on innovation and transformation. Just like launching into space and orbiting the Earth, digital is relatively easy -- it's the transformation within a business that's the hard part. This realization comes at a time when the stakes have never been higher, and the difference between leading the disruption or letting it happen to you becomes the difference between life and death for businesses. I recently met with Sigal Zarmi, international CIO at Morgan Stanley, to discuss why transformation is so difficult. She shared with me that in the end, to get true results, transformation needs to be comprehensive and effectively managed across the four dimensions of people, processes, data and technology.