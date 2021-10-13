How to harness the disruption of hyperautomation

A certain amount of disruption is normal in life. We don't think much about it; we just adjust as needed. Today, however, the advent of hyperautomation-based technology presents businesses with disruption that is both invasive and pervasive. These technologies -- including robotic process automation, intelligent business process management, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing and natural language processing -- have the potential to change how every part of a business works.

Adopting hyperautomation will require both technology investment and the creation of new business operating concepts and strategies. It will also require new ways to minimize the potential disruption that massive change brings.

To be clear, as impressive as hyperautomation technologies are, they only provide capabilities. How businesses implement those capabilities will differentiate them. The strategies listed below will help them focus on long-term success and turn disruption into transformation.

Make the most of hyperautomation tools We believe that all companies will soon use hyperautomation tools. Many will use these tools to generate applications, which can be beneficial but fails to strive for the true potential they could provide. Businesses that understand the opportunity of deploying hyperautomation tools to evolve and gain market share can use them to create new hypertransformation business models. These models offer a structure for continuous transformation in a controlled, cost-effective manner that allows a company to evolve and function optimally in the future marketplace. How businesses can achieve this is the focus of our book, Business and Digital Transformation in the Age of Hyperautomation.

Concentrate on long-term goals Many businesses understand the need for transformation to ensure their long-term success. However, business and digital transformation initiatives to date have a high failure rate. Often transformation projects stand alone as isolated efforts, without being tied to an overarching business strategy. This greatly limits their potential. It also weakens the company and its ability to respond to disruption or opportunity. Instead, a big-picture business strategy should determine the future capabilities the company needs and how it should transform to achieve those capabilities. This alignment allows management to predict disruption and focus on mitigating it with the appropriate processes, technologies and tools. Businesses leaders should ask: Why are we interested in business and digital transformation?

What do we hope to gain?

Who is behind this change?

Are we getting ready to be competitive in the future?

Have our business and digital transformation projects failed to deliver on expectations in the past? Why?

Are we ready for a technology-centric future business?

Where will internal disruption likely occur if we proceed? Asking these questions will introduce interrelated business and technology goals that together define how the future vision of the company will be achieved. It also identifies where operational disruption will likely occur and lets management plan to mitigate it.