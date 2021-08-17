How IT can enable long-term hybrid remote work

Remote work has been a reality for decades, although often limited to a few employees in select roles. But the pandemic forced organizations across the world to rapidly scale up remote work and, in many cases, introduce remote work for the first time. The result of this radical shift in working conditions has been that many employers are reporting an increase in overall productivity and improved employee experience.

Now, as regions look forward to the reopening of offices, hybrid remote work is emerging as the model of choice for organizations that want to reap the benefits of remote work but still retain some in-office presence. In fact, Gartner predicted that, by 2022, 45% of the workforce will be working from home two to three days per week.

As organizations look to institute a hybrid remote work model, IT must lead the charge in shifting from the hurried, often unorthodox approach to remote work that the pandemic required to a formal, scalable policy that will support employees -- no matter where their workspace is located.

Here are the steps that CIOs and IT leaders can take to institutionalize hybrid remote work and ensure efficiency and productivity for all employees.

Design the remote work program Given technology's significant role in enabling remote work, the CIO often leads, or co-leads along with HR, the development of the remote work program. However, this should not be an IT-only exercise. IT leaders must work with a cross-functional team of stakeholders to design a long-term, scalable remote work program through the following steps: Start with a clear charter.

Develop the program framework.

Outline remote connectivity technology and standards. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, some enterprises had to make a rushed decision regarding how employees connect to digital resources when working remotely. The two dominant connection models are VPN access from a corporate laptop and accessing a virtual desktop from a corporate or personal laptop through virtual desktop infrastructure or desktop as a service. It's important to consider which model is scalable for the long-term success of the remote work program and outline the technology support needed to enable connectivity. Ensure the remote work program is formalized through official documentation that has executive support and sign-off from all relevant stakeholders in IT, HR, finance, legal and other lines of business. Supporting remote workers through technology

Onboard remote employees Once the employee has been approved as a fully remote or hybrid remote worker, IT can support their onboarding and the setup of their remote office space. Deploying technology to remote employees requires new tactics. The goal of a remote work onboarding program is to create a zero-touch approach to deployments by using automation and enabling users to self-serve when possible. Best practice is to issue a remote work kit, including a laptop for new hires. The kit usually includes basic accessories, such as an external monitor, keyboard, mouse, docking station, headset and web camera. Some companies are deploying all-in-one computers to minimize the complexity of connecting accessories. Providing money for employees to acquire accessories themselves is an option but one that often leads to a support burden to get the self-procured accessories working properly with all corporate applications. Providing IT equipment that fits the company budget and remains organizational property circumvents this issue.