3 technology predictions for 2021

With 2020 behind us, now is a good time to look back at the at the most impactful IT industry trends of the last 12 months, as well as forecast some of the top technology predictions for 2021. The following are three predictions that stand out the most.

1. IoT finally gets unleashed In Randstad's report on the state of digital transformation today, 63% of technology leaders stated that COVID-19 pushed their organizations to embrace digital transformation sooner and faster than they had ever expected prior to the pandemic. It may not be surprising for many, but the overwhelmingly positive impact they're reporting across the board is. In fact, 64% indicated that their companies have seen ROI from recent technology investments, according to one survey. This suggests the conditions may finally be ripe for IoT to go mainstream. Data shows that reducing costs is the primary driver of IoT investments, and as the economy slowly bounces back, it's going to remain top of mind for many business leaders. Add to that the fact that the number of connected IoT devices is rapidly increasing. The total number of devices is expected to grow to 75 billion by 2025, according to Statista Research Department. McKinsey also expects $4 trillion to $11 trillion in business value to come from IoT applications. And the number of potential applications for IoT is effectively limitless. They include connected healthcare, remote asset monitoring, employee productivity and engagement assessments.

2. Remote collaboration remains king According to a large-scale survey by KPMG, 70% of organizations reported that collaboration between teams was actually stronger during the pandemic. This is a testament to the ways in which digital tools can unlock new capabilities for organizations. Given that the same leaders said employee productivity was the top factor fueling tech investment in 2020, it's clear that tech-enabled collaboration is going to be one of the major themes in the year ahead. What is all of that going to look like in action? Probably not so different than it does today, as many business leaders say they expect pandemic-related work-from-home arrangements to outlast the pandemic itself. In 2020, several companies also witnessed the impact of low-code platforms -- another driver of innovation -- and its ability to significantly truncate the average deployment timeline for new apps. This will only further drive innovation as low-code, cloud-based tools can enable non-tech business leaders and developers to work collaboratively.