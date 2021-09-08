3 keys to transforming your business with hyperautomation

A new group of application generation products is quietly leading a transformation of just about everything, dramatically changing business and society. These technologies -- called hyperautomation -- provide the flexibility, capabilities and operational improvements needed to excel in the future, if businesses adopt them the right way.

Hyperautomation allows us to break with the past and approach digital transformation in new ways. We have named this combined approach hypertransformation.

Many companies have adopted elements of automation, licensing robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent business process management suites (iBPMS), AI, cognitive computing and natural language processing (NLP). Most are still experimenting with them as standalone tools that can work together to produce advanced capabilities, but some have put these tools together and achieved great results. But results so far are mainly technological; even more beneficial results can be found when tools are used strategically to drive advanced business transformation and guide automation transformation.

The underlying architecture of hyperautomation tools is different than legacy tools and their use in transformation changes the approach when building applications and transforming company operations.

A sports analogy helps explain the difference between transformation and hypertransformation. The past approach to transformation is like football. In football, every play is focused on marching forward. It is focused and directed and does not accept change well. Hypertransformation is like soccer. In soccer, players can run in any direction at any time and play seldom stops. Everything is in fluid motion as play adjusts to constant change to meet situations, problems and opportunities as they are presented.

Companies today are designed to operate like football. But business change is now constant and technology allows progressive companies with a soccer mindset to run circles around others using old inflexible approaches and technologies.

Three important keys can help companies take advantage of hyperautomation in their transformation strategies. These are discussed at length in our book, Business and Digital Transformation in the Age of Hyperautomation, downloadable from the link below. The first is vision -- the ability to look at where things are going and predict what it will take to get there and dominate the market. The second is to define the capabilities that will be needed to deliver the new vison and develop an end-state model that is flexible, easily modified and customer-centric. The third involves strategic execution to get from the vision to the construction and implementation of a new state of business operations that will continue to evolve.

Create a vision Before a business can create a vision, the stakeholders must learn about the various hyperautomation technologies and why their development is so important. IT leaders must understand how the technologies work and how they can replace legacy applications. Business leaders must focus on the potential hyperautomation offers and how that can be used to achieve business goals. Once business and technical managers have an understanding of what is possible, senior leaders can work with them to create a vision for the future business and its operation. This step is critical because it provides the primary direction for hyperautomation-based transformation. It should be noted, however, that it is unlikely that any vision will be implemented as initially envisioned. Hyperptransformation is designed to accommodate very rapid changes to advanced technology and the business models and IT requirements that must evolve as needed.

Define the business outcome Once the vision is defined in some detail, the future-state design team can work with senior leadership to design a new target business model and define the business and digital capabilities that will be needed. Business operations in the model will use hyperautomation and advanced technologies, such as RPA, iBPMS, AI, NLP and decision management, to deliver these operating capabilities, as well as those needed to leapfrog the competition and gain market share. The model must have all activities in each business function defined, along with automation support capabilities for each activity within the function. This includes the data, emails or forms that are passed between activities as workflows, when information is passed, the volumes, potential problems, performance measurement tactics, standards that must be followed, and more. The model must provide enough information to understand all the operating capabilities and their automation and how they align to activity and business function.