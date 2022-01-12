Digitally mature companies drive innovation, IT spend

More enterprises are deepening their commitment to digital transformation as CIOs turn the corner from chasing efficiency gains to tackling innovation.

That shift began to take hold in 2021. Many IT organizations in the early days of the pandemic ramped up digital transformation amid economic dislocation. Those 2020 projects often emphasized cost savings or streamlined operations. But last year's crop of transformational efforts started taking on a more forward-looking flair. Digital was less about stabilization and more about positioning for anticipated future growth and building competitive differentiation.

Those patterns appear poised to continue in 2022. A recent Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) report pointed to higher levels of digital transformation maturity and suggested that digitally mature companies lead the pack when it comes to planned IT investment. ESG, a division of TechTarget, polled 706 senior IT managers for its "2022 Technology Spending Intentions Survey."

Digitally mature companies on the double The ESG research showed that the portion of enterprises citing digital maturity has doubled over the past four years -- 26% of the respondents, which included executives based in North America, Western Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, described their digital transformation initiatives as mature, having implemented and optimized several such projects. That slice compares with 13% of the IT managers who declared digital maturity in ESG's 2018 poll. As for the project pipeline, about half of the respondents reported digital transformation initiatives underway versus 38% in 2018. Most companies with mature transformation projects plan to expand tech spending this year: 69% of organizations in the mature category expected to boost spending above 2021 levels. That portion dropped to 59% for companies in the project planning phase and 18% for companies yet to embark on digital transformation. The ESG survey also suggested shifting motivations behind digital transformation projects. Respondents rated becoming "operationally more efficient" as the top transformation objective in the poll, but the percentage doing so declined to 52% from 56% in the previous year's survey. That result could reflect the completion of some stopgap transformation projects designed to trim expenses in the first 18 months of the pandemic. Transformation objectives involving customer service and innovation saw gains, however. Goals such as providing a better customer experience, developing data-centric products and services, developing innovative products and services, and developing new business models all saw an uptick in ESG's 2022 survey. Bill Lundell Bill Lundell "Customer experience made a pretty significant year-over-year jump, both in terms of percentage of respondents and overall relative position," said Bill Lundell, director of syndicated research at ESG. Customer experience trailed only operational efficiency in the survey results. Lundell said digitally mature companies were more likely to cite goals such as providing a differentiated customer experience, which emerged as the most commonly selected transformation objective among those organizations. Businesses higher on the maturity curve were also slightly less likely to cite operational efficiency, he added. "[It's] definitely fair to say organizations with more digital transformation experience -- and success -- are looking to build upon the foundation they've established," Lundell noted. Organizations with more digital transformation experience -- and success -- are looking to build upon the foundation they've established. Bill LundellDirector of syndicated research, ESG