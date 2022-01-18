FTC, DOJ seek public input on merger guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice plan to work jointly to toughen the government's merger guidelines. Regulators are concerned about how mergers, now at a record high, hurt competition and lead to layoffs.

In a joint press conference Tuesday, FTC Chair Lina Khan said in 2021 the federal antitrust enforcement agencies received more than double the number of merger filings received on average during the last five years. The increase in mergers coupled with President Joe Biden's 2021 executive order on marketplace competition prompted the agencies to press forward with a review of merger guidelines.

The merger guidelines serve as the basis for the government's ability to challenge potentially anti-competitive mergers.

The FTC and DOJ have issued a request for information (RFI) and are seeking public input that will inform potential revisions and updates to the merger guidelines. The document will be available for public comment until March 21.

"Ever since issuing the first merger guidelines in 1968, the antitrust agencies have sought to ensure these documents accurately set forth current enforcement policies and identify the techniques we use to detect and assess unlawful mergers," Khan said during the press conference.

After the initial comment period, the FTC and DOJ will release a merger guidelines draft and seek further comment before finalizing any updates or revisions, said Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for the DOJ's antitrust division. The agencies hope to have the merger guidelines review completed by the end of 2022, he said.