Head of Instagram faces Senate committee grilling

The head of Instagram, CEO Adam Mosseri, proposes creating an industry body that would establish standards for all social media companies to follow. He pitched his idea this week before a congressional committee, and lawmakers responded with criticism and cynicism.

Mosseri recommended that the proposed industry body composed of regulators, parents of young social media users and industry partners should determine best practices for social media companies to verify user age, create age-appropriate experiences and build parental controls. Mosseri, Instagram's CEO since 2018, appeared before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Wednesday.

Mosseri also said he believes it's important for Instagram to be transparent about its content algorithms and provide data for research conducted by outside parties.

"I can commit to you today that we will provide meaningful access to data so that third-party researchers can design their own studies and make their own conclusions," he said during the hearing.

However, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), said companies like Instagram had lost public trust and that an industry body setting standards would not have the same effect as new regulation to protect children and ensure algorithm transparency.

Instagram and its parent company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, have come under fire in recent months for having negative impacts on teen mental health. Whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked Facebook internal documents earlier this year showing the company's research on how Instagram harms teen mental health and has testified at numerous Congressional hearings on the issue.

The Senate Commerce Committee in particular has held multiple hearings featuring executives of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube to discuss possible regulatory remedies.

Blumenthal said during Wednesday's hearing that the time of "self-policing" for large tech companies and social media powerhouses is over.

Legislation is coming. Ricard BlumenthalU.S. Senator (D-Conn.)

"Legislation is coming," Blumenthal said. "We need to make sure the responsibility is on big tech to put a safe product on the market. It can't be allowed to conceal when products are harming kids."

Blumenthal said Congress is pursuing multiple avenues of regulation, including removing content liability immunity provided by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act for social media platforms, adding regulations for algorithms dictating content that populates the platforms and expanding privacy protections for children online.

