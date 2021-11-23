Planning key to navigating a U.S. government shutdown

As yet another government funding deadline looms, federal contractors and IT vendors should freshen up plans to navigate a U.S. government shutdown.

The federal government will run out of funds by Dec. 3, meaning if lawmakers can't agree on a federal funding bill by the deadline, then the government will face a potential shutdown. President Joe Biden signed a short-term spending bill, called a continuing resolution, in October to avoid a shutdown. Approval of a similar bill is needed again to keep the government funded.

A shutdown's effect on federal contractors and IT vendors often depends on its length. Regardless, planning is key to successful navigation no matter how long it is, said Deniece Peterson, senior director of federal market analysis at Deltek.

Preparing for a U.S. government shutdown Peterson said federal contractors and IT vendors should treat a government shutdown like a project. Someone needs to be placed in charge of the project, document costs incurred during a shutdown that can be billed to the federal government later and determine if their work is deemed "essential" by the government. Essential agencies and programs continue to operate during a shutdown, she said. However, while an agency may be considered essential, certain projects might not, which is why contractors and IT vendors need to establish whether the project they're associated with fits the criteria. "Someone needs to own the project, they need to document everything, do that research about the agencies and determine if they're essential or not," she said. Forrester Research analyst Andrew Bartels said setting up alerts for employees is another crucial step for federal contractors and IT vendors to take. If a federal contractor has employees on-site within a federal agency, Bartels said companies need to communicate with those employees almost daily on the status of their ability to go into work. "That's a step every federal contractor who has employees or workers who are going onto government premises need to have in place so they can let their employees know on a timely basis that, 'Yes you're going to work today' or 'No you're not going to work today,'" Bartels said.