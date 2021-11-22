DOD invites Google, Oracle to bid on JWCC cloud contract

The U.S. Department of Defense has invited Google and Oracle to throw in their hats for the agency's multi-vendor cloud computing contract.

Earlier this year, the DOD scrapped its $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud computing contract with Microsoft after years of legal fighting among competitors. Both Amazon and Oracle filed lawsuits challenging the contract when it was awarded to Microsoft in 2019.

After cancelling the JEDI contract, the Department of Defense announced the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract as its replacement. Instead of awarding the JWCC contract to a single company, it planned to award the contract to multiple vendors. The DOD originally planned to invite only Microsoft and Amazon to submit bids for the project but announced the inclusion of Google and Oracle Friday.

Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of analyst firm Deep Analysis, said all four companies are "in theory" capable of doing what the DOD is asking: provide cloud infrastructure to make accessing information from remote locations easier for the military. Pelz-Sharpe said for the companies involved, this contract may be worth billions.

It's unclear how the JWCC contract will compare in value with the $10 billion JEDI contract. Though the DOD is still evaluating the contract value for the procurement, it anticipates a "multi-billion dollar ceiling will be required," according to the DOD's bid notice.

This will be a very substantial contract, and the winner of it will be well placed to build out a more permanent cloud system for the DoD in the future. Alan Pelz-SharpeFounder, Deep Analysis

"This will be a very substantial contract, and the winner of it will be well placed to build out a more permanent cloud system for the DOD in the future," he said.