US-China commission recommends business transparency

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, in its annual report to Congress, is warning that U.S. businesses are finding it harder to do business in China.

"It's an increasingly difficult business environment for American companies," Carolyn Bartholomew, chairman of the U.S.-China Commission board, said during the report's release. The U.S.-China commission is an independent agency of the U.S. government and its annual report assesses national security implications of the economic relationship between the U.S. and China.

Indeed, companies like Yahoo Inc. and LinkedIn have recently announced that they're pulling operations out of China due to increased regulatory crackdowns.

Bartholomew said there are ongoing concerns related to Hong Kong's new national security law, the Chinese Communist Party's crackdown on businesses operating in the country, and issues with cross-border data transfer. Companies working in tech build products on the basis of free flow of information, something that is imperiled by China's government, she said.

Recommendations As U.S. business operations in China face challenges, the U.S.-China commission offered 32 recommendations to both businesses operating in China and Congress to guide policy. One of the U.S.-China commission's recommendations to Congress includes requesting a report from President Joe Biden's administration regarding data servicing operations such as cloud-based application providers owned by Chinese companies. The report should include whether the firms are operating in the U.S., what laws should apply to those services and whether cloud computing services are offered or provided to U.S. residents. For businesses, the U.S.-China commission recommended transparency when it comes to Chinese operations, said Bob Borochoff, commissioner on the U.S.-China commission board. "Our recommendations are not designed to prevent American businesses from investing in Chinese businesses, or [prevent] American businesses from operating in China," he said during the report release. "But they are designed to give Americans an opportunity to know what they're investing in." Congress is debating a bill to increase technology competition with China. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act allots $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research capabilities to compete with China, as well as $52 billion to bolster U.S.-based semiconductor production.