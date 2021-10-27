Senators push for more online child privacy protections

Congressional leaders attempting to increase privacy protections for children online are growing frustrated with big tech's lack of support for new regulation. But social media platform providers told lawmakers at a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday that they are already taking on the task of safeguarding the security and privacy of children.

Representatives from TikTok, Snap Inc. and YouTube testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Tuesday at a hearing on privacy protections for kids online. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., raised concerns about the harms social media platforms cause children and teens, such as promoting content related to self-harm and eating disorders.

Concerns about privacy protections for children online stem from recent internal research leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen showing that social media giant Facebook's platforms such as Instagram threaten teens' mental health. Blumenthal, as well as other U.S. senators, pressed the social media company representatives on what legislative steps the companies would support to make sure children's data, privacy and livelihoods are protected online.

While there was general support for implementation of federal data privacy legislation, something social media giants like Twitter have called for as well, the TikTok, Snap and YouTube representatives did not endorse particular pieces of legislation introduced to protect children online. Such measures include the bipartisan Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act and the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act (EARN IT Act).

"I join in the frustration felt by many of my colleagues that good intentions, support for goals, endorsement of purposes, are no substitute for actual endorsement," Blumenthal said. "I would ask that each and every one of you support … specific measures that will provide for legal responsibility."