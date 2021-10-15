China wants more say in setting global technology standards

As countries around the world grapple with setting international technology standards for new technologies, experts are torn on China's increased involvement.

The Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C., released a report studying the geopolitical dynamics around technology standards development, and in particular focused on China's growing involvement in standards development for emerging technologies.

According to the Atlantic Council report released this week, the concern with China's involvement revolves around potential harms to the integrity of the standards-setting process, as well as threatening the U.S.'s global technology leadership position. But this group also warns that excluding China could prompt it to develop rival standards.

The Chinese government is "seeking to increase its sway over international standards developing organizations," the report said, but added that there currently isn't cause for the U.S. to worry that the country will be successful in exerting unfair influence.

The U.S. should embrace China's growing interest in international technology standards-setting, but U.S. policymakers should keep aware of China's goal to gain technological dominance, said Frances Townsend, former assistant for homeland security and counterterrorism to U.S. President George W. Bush, during a webinar discussing the Atlantic Council's findings.

"While China doesn't yet possess an outsized majority in the international standards setting bodies, we shouldn't kid ourselves," she said. "The communist Chinese party has made very clear they have real goals, real ambitions in this area."

Risks and benefits Mary Saunders, vice president of government relations and public policy at the American National Standards Institute, said during the webinar that the organization sees China's participation as an opportunity rather than a threat. "Consensus standards development is not a win-lose process, it's more akin to community building and the outcome of the process will generally reflect the technical contributions of a full range of stakeholders, not the input of a single contributor," she said. Julian Mueller-Kaler, a fellow at the Atlantic Council Geotech Center and co-author of the report, said decision makers in the U.S. and Europe will need to make a conscious choice on how they want to integrate China into international conversations on topics such as standards setting despite concerns. Otherwise, Mueller-Kaler said there is a risk that the Chinese government could build rival technology standards setting institutions that would disrupt uniformity across standards. The challenge is "to find an agreement on the difference of perspectives between the United States and China," Mueller-Kaler said.