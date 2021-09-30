Senators fault Facebook on leaked research about teen users

Internal research showed that Facebook and Instagram are harmful to teens' mental health -- research that might have stayed quiet until a whistleblower gave it to a newspaper. Today, a U.S. Senate committee grilled a Facebook official about the research, with one lawmaker calling it a "bombshell" report.

During a hearing Thursday, U.S. senators pressed Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of safety, about the research originally reported by the Wall Street Journal in mid-September. Facebook released the documents to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Wednesday night.

Davis argued that the research was mischaracterized and not a "bombshell."

Facebook and other social media companies have come under fire for their collection and use of personal data, advertising practices and algorithms that promote content to their users, as federal leaders struggle with how to regulate tech giants and online platforms. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Thursday's hearing was the third in a series of hearings aimed at helping senators draft legislation for social media companies, including Facebook, that addresses harms children and teens face on social media.

Blumenthal, chair of the senate committee, said that while Facebook publicly denies its platforms are harmful for teens, the research says otherwise.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, cited statistics from the leaked Facebook research that showed 6% of U.S. teen girls and 13% of U.K. teen girls linked thoughts of suicide to their use of Instagram.

"We're here today because Facebook has shown us once again that it is incapable of holding itself accountable," Blumenthal said. "Facebook has concealed research, studies, experts, that show harm that has been caused to children on its site, how it knew about that harm and how it concealed it continually."