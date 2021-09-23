Senators press Facebook, Google on consumer data value

U.S. Senators grilled Facebook and Google representatives during a hearing to determine the value of consumer data and the power it gives to the companies wielding it.

The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has conducted multiple hearings in 2021 to better understand the business practices of tech giants and how they potentially hinder competition -- from wielding vast amounts of consumer data to operating online platforms and app stores through which they sell third-party products as well as their own. The hearings inform legislation being introduced in an effort to rein in tech companies.

Klobuchar forced Steve Satterfield, Facebook's vice president of privacy and public policy, and Markham Erickson, Google's vice president of government affairs and public policy, to defend their companies' business practices. Both argued that consumer data accumulation is not exclusively what makes their organizations successful. Senate subcommittee members disagreed.

Klobuchar said big data is at the core of the modern economy, "powering targeted advertising and driving artificial intelligence" to select products and services consumers are shown.

"Technology companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon collect an enormous amount of information about our daily activities in real time," she said. "Through services such as Google's Gmail and Facebook's Instagram, though those services are offered to us for free, these companies and advertisers use the data they collect about us to sell to other companies. In the end, we are the product. We are the product that makes the companies money."

Facebook, Google on success and data But Facebook's Satterfield argued that consumers share data with many apps and platforms beyond Facebook, meaning the same data can be accessed by multiple companies. "Success comes from building great products, not from how much data you have," Satterfield said. "Data is important to connect people to relevant experiences -- that includes showing them relevant ads," he said. "But the success we've had has come through building great experiences and not from the amount of data we collect." Google's Erickson echoed the point. "Data, alone, does not guarantee better products for consumers," he said. Our data is a commodity, but consumers aren't getting enough in return. Amy KlobucharU.S. Senator Senators challenged the argument, citing Google's promise to remove third-party cookies from websites and limiting other companies' abilities to gather user data, as well Facebook's recent earnings report that showed the company received about $52 in advertising revenue per user in the U.S. and Canada. "Our data is a commodity, but consumers aren't getting enough in return," Klobuchar said.