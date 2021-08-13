Apple's fight against child abuse prompts data privacy concerns

Apple is implementing new technology to combat the spread of child abuse images that has prompted data privacy concerns.

Apple plans to introduce new child safety features to limit the spread of child sexual abuse material, the company said in an Aug. 5 announcement.

First, Apple will enable its Messages app to use on-device machine learning to warn children and parents overseeing iOS use about sensitive content, although Apple said private communications will be unreadable by the company. Second, iOS and iPadOS will use cryptography applications to detect collections of child abuse images in iCloud photos and alert law enforcement. Third, Siri and Apple Search will "intervene" when a user tries to search for child abuse content. The new features will arrive later this year in updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey, according to Apple. Apple did not say whether users can easily opt out of the new features.

Data privacy at risk

Since Apple made the announcement, data privacy experts like Matthew Greene, associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute, have sounded alarm bells.

On Twitter and in a New York Times essay, Greene acknowledged that the tools are part of an effort to stop the spread of child abuse images but stressed that they could also open the door to greater surveillance of personal data.

Maybe Apple will reverse course and maybe they don’t. But I don’t think they have come to terms with the deep well of antipathy and mistrust this move is going to create. It’s going to be with them for years, undoing billions of dollars in priceless customer trust and marketing. pic.twitter.com/ZgbQl1vYPC — Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) August 7, 2021

Steven Murdoch, professor of security engineering at the University College London, condemned the new features, tweeting that there is a "risk that Apple's child-abuse image detection system could be extended to other content, regardless of what Apple would like to happen."

Dan Clarke, president of products and solutions at technology and data privacy compliance company IntraEdge, also sees the tools as a double-edged sword, although his concerns are less about Apple's policing and more about how the tools could be manipulated by others.

He said he believes Apple has managed to strike a "pretty good balance between a noble cause and privacy."

"The way the feature works, as I understand it, is it would only look for known images, ones that had been tagged by a human being to say, 'That's abusive,'" Clarke said. "You don't want to have a million pictures of your grandchild taking a bath innocently that somehow triggers this. So they've tried to address it."

Clarke is concerned about how the tools, themselves, might be abused by users.

It looks to me like they've put all the right restrictions in place. But what about a bad actor? What about someone else who decides they want to use this technology? Dan ClarkePresident of products and solutions, IntraEdge

"It looks to me like they've put all the right restrictions in place. But what about a bad actor? What about someone else who decides they want to use this technology?" Clarke said. "That's where I think you start to get real concerns that are raised."

On its website, Apple includes documents explaining the effort and the technology used to implement it, including data privacy and security measures the company is taking. One of the methods used to protect user data privacy is through searching only for known child abuse images -- information provided by child safety organizations like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.