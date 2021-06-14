5 antitrust reform bills look to rein in big tech

House lawmakers are coming after Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook with five new pieces of proposed regulation to increase competition in the digital marketplace.

The House Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law released the five bipartisan bills Friday, which if successful would hold big tech companies accountable for alleged anti-competitive conduct. Antitrust subcommittee members drafted the bills following a 16-month investigation, which generated a report alleging big tech companies use their monopoly power to crush competition and innovation.

The bills aim to limit big tech companies' ability to favor their own products, which would be particularly harmful to companies like Apple and Amazon that own the marketplaces in which their products are sold. The bills would also prohibit acquisitions of competitive threats and increase funding to the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission to enforce antitrust laws.

"Right now, unregulated tech monopolies have too much power over our economy," Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), antitrust subcommittee chairman, said in a press release. "They are in a unique position to pick winners and losers, destroy small businesses, raise prices on consumers, and put folks out of work."

Strengthening control over digital marketplaces The five bills focus on different areas of antitrust reform. The "American Innovation and Choice Online Act" focuses on ensuring dominant platform operators like the Amazon Marketplace or Apple App Store can't favor their own products over products their competitors offer on their platforms. The "Ending Platform Monopolies Act," sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and co-sponsored by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas), would prohibit a platform with 50 million active users and net annual sales greater than $600 billion from owning a business that represents a conflict of interest. The "Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching (ACCESS) Act," sponsored by Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) and co-sponsored by Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah), would mandate data interoperability and allow consumers to easily transfer data to competing businesses through third-party APIs. The "Platform Competition and Opportunity Act," sponsored by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and co-sponsored by subcommittee ranking member Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), would prohibit dominant platforms from acquiring competitive threats, while the "Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act," sponsored by Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and co-sponsored by Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), increases fees for merger filings for the first time in two decades to provide the Department of Justice and FTC more funding to enforce antitrust laws.