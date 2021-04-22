Apple App Store, Google Play scrutinized in antitrust hearing

Apple and Google's app store practices came under fire when companies including Spotify and Tile accused the tech powerhouses of charging exorbitant fees and copying their products.

The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights held an antitrust hearing Wednesday to discuss the app store ecosystem. At issue was whether Google and Apple exercised power to exclude or suppress applications that competed with their own products, charged high fees to companies with competing products and built apps that copied third party apps in their stores. It's yet another instance of Google and Apple, among other tech giants, being accused of engaging in anticompetitive behavior in an industry that's facing increasing scrutiny for exercising monopoly power online.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, chairman of the committee, said the concern is that Apple and Google are creating an unfair environment by operating as "gatekeepers" to a multi-billion dollar industry with the power to decide how or whether apps can reach users.

"In 2020, global app revenues have been estimated at more than $580 billion and they are projected to grow to more than $900 billion by 2023," she said. "In just the first three months of this year, users are estimated to have spent $21 billion on apps from Apple's App Store and around $11 billion on apps from Google's Play Store … this is a huge business, and it's growing and it's growing fast. There's nothing wrong with that, but what's wrong is if we don't have competition."

Apple App Store, Google Play This is a huge business, and it's growing and it's growing fast. There's nothing wrong with that, but what's wrong is if we don't have competition. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Since the creation and release of smartphones, Apple and then Google developed app stores -- the Apple App Store and the Google Play store -- through which users download company apps to access their services rather than use a web browser. Though Google allows alternative app stores, a vast majority of apps downloaded onto Android devices are downloaded from the Google Play store. Apple allows only apps from its App Store to be downloaded onto iPhones. During the hearing, Klobuchar said users spend about 90% of their smartphone Internet time on apps. "Consumers cannot get the same functionality from a web page as they can from an app," she said. Both Google and Apple control their app stores. As a result, companies must adhere to their rules to be listed on Play and the App Store. Sen. Michael Lee, ranking member of the committee, cited the far-right social media app Parler as an example of Apple and Google's power. Parler was removed from both Google and Apple app stores following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots due to not meeting content moderation requirements. Parler has struggled to stay online since being barred from the app stores and denied service by web hosting companies. In a letter sent to the House and Senate antitrust subcommittees earlier this week, Apple said Parler has proposed updates to both its app and its content moderation practices, and as a result will be reinstated to the App Store. Additionally, Klobuchar said through charging 30% fees to apps that offer digital services -- like Spotify's music and podcast streaming -- Apple and Google are making a substantial profit above and beyond what it costs to operate the app stores, which Klobuchar called "monopoly profits," as well as potentially stifling apps with competitive products. A U.S. House of Representatives report on digital markets showed it cost about $100 million to operate the app stores. "In 2020, consumers are estimated to have spent $72.3 billion in Apple's App Store and $38.6 billion in Google's Play Store," she said. "Applying their standard commission rates to these amounts nets Apple and Google billions of dollars. These concerns have attracted the attention of enforcers in America and around the world." Kyle Andeer, chief compliance officer for Apple, and Wilson White, senior director of public policy and government relations for Google, both denied wrongdoing on the part of their companies and noted the extensive products offered through the app stores to developers looking to create apps. Spotify, Tile and Match legal counsels argued otherwise.