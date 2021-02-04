The Open Group updates IT4IT, adds digital architect option

Digital is the operative word in new and updated certifications The Open Group plans to roll out in the coming months for IT professionals working in enterprise architecture.

The vendor-neutral global consortium plans to add a professional certification for digital architects and release an updated version of its IT4IT standard for managing the business of IT, with a special focus on digital products.

The Open Group offers two types of certifications. Knowledge-based certifications, such as IT4IT and the popular TOGAF, shortened from The Open Group Architecture Framework, require an exam to demonstrate mastery of the material. The Open Professions program for architects, data scientists, technical specialists, and trusted technology practitioners awards certificates based on an experience-based profile assessment by industry experts.

Steve Nunn Steve Nunn

The new digital architect discipline will be an addition to the Open Certified Architect (Open CA) program, according to Steve Nunn, president and CEO of The Open Group. He said the consortium would start taking applications for the digital architect certification on March 1.

"The whole open professions program was born out of a desire for architects to feel like they had a career path," Nunn said. "I think people have been looking for this one in particular for a while. As the digital transformation topic became forefront in people's minds, the question I've heard at a lot of EA events has been: 'What does this mean for architects? How does our role change?'"

Nunn said that since digital architecture skills are in demand, he expects to see considerable interest in the new certification program -- "in the thousands rather than the ten thousands." He said reports from Foote Partners LLC have shown evidence that TOGAF and Open CA certifications can result in a boost in salary.

The Open Group professional certifications.