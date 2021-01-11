Parler sues AWS, seeks restraining order

BREAKING -- Parler, a social networking site known for its far-right user base, is suing Amazon Web Services for terminating its account, alleging that the move was "motivated by political animus" and violated antitrust laws.

Parler is seeking a temporary restraining order to maintain web-hosting services until the dispute is settled in court. AWS suspended Parler's account Sunday night, which followed the removal of the Parler app by Apple and Google from their respective app stores Saturday.

The move to shut down Parler comes as social media giants like Twitter and Facebook targeted various accounts, including President Trump's, for inciting violence related to the riots at the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit, which was filed in Seattle federal court, states that AWS flagged violent content, saying it violated AWS' terms and that it "cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others."

The lawsuit claimed that, given its partnership and continued support of Twitter despite similar content, AWS violated Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act, which blocks agreements between two companies that might unreasonably prohibit trade.

"AWS's reasons for doing so are not consistent with its treatment of Twitter, indicating a desire to harm Parler," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed that when Twitter banned President Trump from its platform, users flocked to Parler, making it to the No. 1 most downloaded free app from Apple's app store. The Parler lawsuit equivocated terminating its access to AWS services as "pulling the plug on a hospital patient on life support."

Additionally, the Parler lawsuit claims breach of contract by AWS for not providing a 30-day notice before terminating its services.

"Parler has tried to find alternative companies to host it and they have fallen through," the lawsuit stated. "It has no other options. Without AWS, Parler is finished as it has no way to get online. And a delay of granting this [temporary restraining order] by even one day could also sound Parler's death knell as President Trump and others move on to other platforms."

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.