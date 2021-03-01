What are the advantages and disadvantages of RPA?

As PSCU, a credit union service organization based in St. Petersburg, Fla., focused on growth in recent years, the company saw robotic process automation as one of the tools that could help it scale. Therefore, it developed a strategic RPA plan, choosing Nice for its automation software and consulting capabilities.

PSCU, which implemented its first bot in September 2019, now has RPA handling four back-office functions, said Molly Walker, the company's manager of business excellence running its RPA center of excellence.

The company currently has "a long list of use cases in the pipeline," Walker said, adding that the technology is not only helping PSCU keep up with its growth, but is delivering other benefits as well.

It's clear that automation is becoming a mainstay at organizations across industries. Gartner predicted that 90% of large organizations globally will adopt RPA in some form by 2022 and will triple the capacity of their existing RPA portfolios through 2024.

Business leaders and business advisors said the benefits RPA delivers are driving that growth. However, they also said there are potential disadvantages to using RPA, particularly when organizations are not thoughtful or strategic about the automation projects they undertake.

Those leaders shared the following list of the advantages and disadvantages of RPA for CIOs and other IT leaders to consider.

8 advantages of RPA 1. Efficiency gains. RPA can complete tasks more quickly than humans, and it's able to do so at a lower cost. As a result, organizations can expect productivity boosts without seeing a commensurate increase in costs that would have occurred had they hired new workers to do the same volume of work within the same allotment of time. "That's just how bots operate -- it's computer code, so it runs 365 [days,] 24/7, unlike us humans who need to take breaks. It's tough to compete with," said Tony Abel, managing director of the supply chain solutions practice and RPA lead at the consulting firm Protiviti. 2. Reduction in errors. "Computers do what they're told. They don't make a lot of errors as humans can sometimes do," Abel said, adding that RPA software also provides a comprehensive audit trail so organizations can see what was done when. 3. Increased agility. RPA often enables an organization to more easily accommodate business process changes, said Ken Weilerstein, analyst and consultant at The Analyst Syndicate. Workers can often make quick adjustments within the RPA software, which tends to be lightweight and flexible, rather than request IT staffers carve out time and resources to revise the underlying business systems -- typically, a more time-consuming, complex and costly task. Similarly, because RPA is layered on top of enterprise systems and not built into them, new RPA deployments or changes to existing bots come with a lower risk of disruption or unintended consequences. Therefore, organizations have the option to use RPA to enable rapid adjustments to processes, further increasing their agility. 4. Better use of people power. RPA often enables organizations to shift workers' attention from low-value tasks to higher-value ones that deliver better customer experience and ultimately support revenue growth, according IT advisors and management leaders. Walker saw that shift in her own company, saying: "RPA helps us scale by freeing up our employees to do value-add work." For example, customer service representatives once spent a significant amount of time gathering and keying data for rate change requests. This limited the time they had to directly engage with customers in consultative conversations. But, now, RPA bots handle that gathering and keying work, Walker said, giving workers more time to engage directly with customers about how PSCU services could meet their needs. Simply put, RPA lets workers spend more time on advisory tasks instead of copying and pasting. 5. Increased employee engagement. Because RPA bots handle the repetitive, and sometimes mundane, tasks within the enterprise, employees can shift more of their time to more valuable work, which, in turn, often makes for more engaged employees, Abel said. 6. Improved customer satisfaction. According to Abel, customers can also benefit from organizations automating processes, as the automation can create a faster and better experience. A bot, for example, can access and retrieve information to answer a customer's request in real time so that there's no need to ask the customer to hold. 7. Standardization of processes. Even when organizations optimize their processes, they can rarely ensure that the human employees follow the prescribed steps every time in every single office location, said Kevin Martelon, a process consultant and automation partnership manager. Sometimes, individual employees in different locations tweak the process to their own liking. RPA, on the other hand, performs its tasks exactly as it's programmed to do, ensuring that a process is followed consistently every time across locations. 8. Business continuity support. Organizations can use RPA to help support their business continuity (BC) plans by building bots that can take on tasks typically handled by outsourced services in the event those services are knocked offline, according to Martelon. "RPA can act as a backstop; it's like buying a generator," he said, noting that, even if the bots aren't called into action, their presence can help organizations meet BC objectives as required by regulations or their insurance policies.