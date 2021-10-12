Top enterprise risk management certifications to consider

Enterprise risk management helps organizations measure and manage circumstances that can lead to IT or business risk.

Enterprise risk comes in many different forms, and it could lead to a disruption that negatively affects a business. Some of the most common risks that ERM can address are financial risks. These come from not having the appropriate level of cash or credit resources to fund operations.

ERM is also concerned with operational risks that can affect the ability of the business to execute its normal activities. Operational risks come in many forms, including technology failures. That failure could be the result of a security threat, a lack of technical skills or not having the appropriate security professionals on staff.

Risk can also be the result of a system failure that is not directly attributed to a security incident. Rather, it could be due to a natural disaster, power outage or other disruption that affects ongoing operations.

ERM aims to provide a framework and expertise to help organizations better prepare for and be aware of the various risks that exist.

What is the value of an ERM certification? IT certification in general enables a job seeker to stand out. And with the right type of certification, an employee can also earn higher pay. Several of the 15 highest-paying IT certifications of 2021 are in the ERM industry.

risk avoidance risk map (risk heat map) ERM certifications provide third-party validation of an individual's knowledge of understanding and managing risk. Certification is generally the result of passing an examination following a course of study. Certifications help organizations better prepare for and be aware of the various risks that exist. Validated risk management expertise is often a requirement in financial services industries, where risk is a function of cash flow and the ability of the business to generate returns. Financial ERM expertise is also valuable for those in CFO and accounting roles. And in the IT industry, ERM is a useful skill for IT operations and security management professionals, especially those who are responsible for ensuring regulatory compliance. While an ERM certification provides a baseline to help validate an individual's knowledge, it is not a substitute for on-the-job expertise. Risk management is often about being able to both plan for unknown incidents and react quickly to limit potential harm. That sort of expertise is rarely gained via certification.