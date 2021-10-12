Top 12 risk management skills and why you need them

Risk management is a must for anyone who aspires to be a leader or manager. There is risk to be addressed at all business levels, and if a leader is unable to manage risk, their upward mobility will disappear.

The best risk managers are often unknown, because they mitigate or prevent the risk. People often only notice when things go wrong, not when things go right. A business could have 364 days of trouble-free operation. But the one day a server crashes, there's a data breach or a laptop is stolen -- all eyes are on you.

Being a capable risk manager requires awareness and knowledge to uncover potential risks and present them to people best suited to solve the problem. A risk manager doesn't necessarily have to make the fix -- they just need to bring it to the person who can.

Is risk management a soft skill? Risk management is a very complex and comprehensive skill. It is not a soft skill. There are many types of risk, including compliance, security, operational and financial. Compliance is a key factor, because there can be few greater risks than falling afoul of government regulatory agencies. They can do far more damage than a hacker or out-of-date software. Risk managers need to constantly study, learn, adapt and implement new regulations as they come -- and they keep coming. Proactivity is the hallmark of risk management. A reactive approach means addressing the problem after it becomes a problem. Risk managers need to stay ahead of the curve. Risk managers need a number of skills to be successful. Here are some of those skills.