Risk appetite vs. risk tolerance: How are they different?

Enterprise risk management programs have an ambitious governance goal: identifying, evaluating and managing all of the risks facing an organization.

In order to provide effective risk management, enterprise risk management (ERM) programs must have a consistent process for determining the types of risk facing an organization, the level of risk each type poses, and how they relate to the maximum risk the organization is willing to accept.

As ERM programs undertake these evaluations of their actual risk exposure, they use two important and related terms: risk appetite and risk tolerance.

While risk appetite and risk tolerance are related, they represent two different ways that risk managers can describe the risk attitude of their organization. Let's take a look at each term and then how they relate to each other.

What is risk appetite? Risk appetite is best described as the amount of different types of risk a firm is willing to accept to achieve its objectives. Organizations recognize that they cannot remove all risks from their business. We exist in a world full of risks; achieving our business goals requires accepting some of those risks while taking actions to mitigate, avoid or transfer other risks. The task facing ERM programs is determining which risks fit within the organization's risk appetite and which require additional controls before they are acceptable. You can think of an organization's risk appetite as its risk capacity -- the maximum residual risk that the organization will accept after controls are put in place.

What is risk tolerance? Risk tolerance is the amount of acceptable deviation from an organization's risk appetite. While risk appetite is a broad, strategic philosophy that guides an organization's risk management efforts, risk tolerance is a much more tactical concept that identifies the risk associated with a specific initiative and compares it to the organization's risk appetite. You can think of an organization's risk tolerance for a specific initiative as that organization's willingness to accept the risk that remains after all relevant controls are put in place.

Understanding the relationship between risk appetite and risk tolerance An organization determines its risk appetite as part of a strategic effort to understand and manage risks. It determines risk tolerance on a case-by-case basis as it evaluates the specific risks associated with a given initiative. One way to help understand this relationship is to think of the risks associated with fast driving. Governments around the world recognize that fast drivers create a level of risk to all other drivers on the road and create speed limits designed to control this risk. The faster a motorist drives, the more risk is created, so the lower the speed limit, the lower the degree of overall risk to motorists. However, lower speed limits also inhibit the flow of traffic, preventing vehicles from quickly reaching their destinations. Governments must balance these concerns and determine the appropriate rate of speed for different types of roads. Speed limits are, therefore, statements of the government's risk appetite. Risk appetite is the amount of risk an organization is willing to accept to achieve its objectives. Risk tolerance is the acceptable deviation from the organization's risk appetite. On today's roads, however, most drivers exceed the posted speed limits. Police officers charged with enforcing these limits generally recognize this and usually allow motorists to exceed the posted speed, only pulling over vehicles traveling far beyond the posted speed limit. A police officer patrolling a road with a 70-mph limit might, for example, decide that they are only going to pull over vehicles traveling at 80 mph or faster. This is an example of risk tolerance: The officer is willing to tolerate deviations of up to 10 mph from the posted speed limit.