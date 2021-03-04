Racial, gender diversity in tech improving at a glacial pace

Anyone who has been to a tech conference has seen the imbalance of men vs. women and the disproportionate percentage of white IT pros compared with minorities. It's been that way for decades, and the balance hasn't shifted much.

When protests against racial discrimination became more widespread in 2020, many big tech companies were forced to come to terms with the imbalances and pledged to look inward and make big changes.

As a whole, the tech industry has seen some progress in advancing gender diversity in recent years. But for the most part, people of color -- and women of color, in particular -- have been excluded from this progress, said Cynthia Overton, director of tech workplace initiatives at the Kapor Center, a racial justice organization that works to enhance diversity and inclusion in tech.

Between 2014 and 2020, Black representation at top tech companies increased by only 1%, according to the Kapor Center's analysis of company diversity reports.

"This is devastating when it comes to economic opportunities for Black communities. It also means that tech is missing out on the talent, experience and perspectives from communities of color," she said.

The underrepresentation of Black talent across all levels of the tech ecosystem limits tech companies' ability to produce socially responsible products and services and minimize harm on communities of color, she said.

The Kapor Center's analysis of company diversity reports shows the number of Black employees in big tech companies has only increased 1% since 2014.

For example, civil rights advocates sued Facebook for allowing landlords, lenders and employers to use demographics data to exclude minorities from advertisements. Facebook recently overhauled its software to prevent discriminatory advertising practices. Artificial intelligence in finance has led to Black borrowers being assessed as a higher financial risk, resulting in loans at higher interest rates than borrowers with a similar financial history.

And consider this: If an HR software firm that makes recruiting tools to screen and hire job candidates does not employ diverse engineers to build those tools, unconscious biases could be built in, limiting job opportunities for women and minorities.

A 2020 report on wage inequality from tech hiring website Hired.com found that men get more interviews for tech roles than women. Companies are interviewing only men for open positions 41% of the time and only women 4% of the time -- a figure almost unchanged over the past three years, the data shows.

Bias is a serious problem that creeps into AI models, negatively affecting the enterprises that use artificial intelligence tools. Technology vendors can prevent bias in AI software by hiring diverse employees who can root out clear and unconscious bias.

"Had there been more people of color, people with disabilities and women on engineering teams, the problems we see with these products wouldn't be there," Overton said in an interview.

Making sure technology is developed by diverse employees to support diverse users isn't just good business -- it may become law. Washington state legislators have written a bill proposal to require transparency into how AI algorithms are trained, as well as proof that the algorithms don't discriminate.

In January, Apple launched new projects as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) to provide opportunities to people of color. The initiatives include the Propel Center, a global innovation and learning hub for historically Black colleges and universities, an Apple Developer Academy to support coding and tech education for students in Detroit, and venture capital funding for "Black and Brown entrepreneurs."

Last year, SAP pledged to look inward and improve diversity within its organizations. Salesforce in November set the admirable goal of not only hiring more diverse workers but also ensuring those employees have a clear path to leadership. The company's diversity goal is to double its U.S. representation of Black leaders at the vice president level and above, and also increase the number of underrepresented minority leaders by 50% by 2023.

Meanwhile, in a lawsuit filed this week, Amazon faces discrimination allegations for mistreating Black employees, keeping them in lower-level roles on longer paths to promotion, and for less pay.