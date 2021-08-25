Evaluating the benefits of 5G for businesses

Fueled by a combination of myth, concern and futuristic potential, 5G is making waves across society. Now, more executives are starting to see 5G as good for businesses.

Mike Anderson, CIO for Netskope, a software company, plans to use 5G to deliver a new level of resiliency and reliability as his company continues with remote work and revisits its business continuity plans.

"When we look at the new work-from-anywhere model with a lot of people working from home, you always have the risk of someone losing their connectivity," Anderson said. "So to have 5G for backup capability would be great, and in some cases 5G can even be primary."

He also sees 5G connectivity, with its exponentially greater speed and capacity than its predecessor, as a critical supplement to the SD-WAN connectivity being implemented in Netskope's physical offices, especially the facility housing its security operations center.

Anderson is not alone in this push to harness the benefits of 5G for businesses.

The future is 5G Organizations of all kinds are increasingly looking to use 5G. They're making investments in projects that utilize the fifth generation of broadband cellular network, and a growing number of executives view it as critical to future success. More than 90% of surveyed enterprise leaders regard advanced wireless technologies -- namely 5G and Wi-Fi 6 -- as either "very important" or "critically important" to their business's success, according to Deloitte's 2020 Study of Advanced Wireless Adoption. Additionally, the study found that 38% of responding executives considered 5G and Wi-Fi 6 as critically important at the time of the survey, but 52% said those technologies will be critically important within the next three years. The survey also found that 57% of responding executives are already in the process of adopting 5G or Wi-Fi 6, and another 37% plan to adopt either or both in the next year. The many features and benefits of 5G for businesses CIOs, other enterprise executives, technology analysts and management consultants all have said that they expect 5G will affect business. But they also acknowledge that its effect will vary significantly by industry and use case. The task now is for organizational leaders to identify those areas where 5G is worth the required investments and to innovate around opportunities where 5G can be a transformational benefit. "You need to think about the impact and how to harness the new capabilities of speed and low latency of 5G," said Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas, an industry trade organization composed of telecommunications providers and manufacturers. "If you don't start thinking about 5G and how it could affect or help your business, you're going to have a competitor who will."

5G advantages Many of the benefits of 5G for business stem from its low latency and high capacity, with leading-edge executives now trying to harness that combination of speed and volume. 5G's potential also comes from its reliability and its ability to create efficiencies, fuel innovations and bring new products and services to market. Healthcare entities are looking at how they can use 5G to support more advanced in-home patient monitoring. Retailers are thinking about how 5G will affect their ability to enhance the shopper experience and enable true customization. The education community is starting to use 5G to expand both the range and reach of its content. The effect of 5G on business is already being seen in some industries, said Arun Santhanam, vice president and market segment leader of telecom and media for Capgemini North America. As an example, he pointed to the financial services industry, where some firms are calculating how 5G's ability to shave milliseconds off high-speed transactions can boost profits. But 5G's effect on business goes beyond incremental improvements in speed and even beyond profits. Experts see 5G already inspiring enterprise leaders to develop entirely new products and services that are only possible because of the low latency, high capacity, security and reliability that this technology brings. "There are going to be use cases and new products that none of us can think of now, and in those cases, we're going to see disruption," Santhanam said.