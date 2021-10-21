Big opportunities for strategic CIO leadership today

For today's IT leaders, an affinity for being in the spotlight may be the new job requirement.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated many organizations' digital efforts as they scrambled to handle disruptions and meet changing customer needs. That put CIOs and other IT leaders center stage and highlighted their importance -- a reality that will continue as cloud adoption and the need for digital upskilling continues.

CIOs have an opportunity to lead the organization's business technology strategy in a new way, said Jenny Koehler, U.S. cloud and digital leader at PwC. But that opportunity comes with challenges.

Here, Koehler explains why cloud adoption has opened up strategic CIO leadership opportunities, shares tips for stepping into those opportunities and points out the importance of change management.

All in on the cloud What are some of the strategic leadership opportunities that have opened up for today's CIOs? Jenny Koehler: We've heard a couple of significant themes in our surveys. The business community and senior executives, not just the CIO, is all in on the cloud for innovation, for data and analytics to make better decisions, and to get to customers in a more intimate way. We also heard [in a recent PwC 'US Cloud Business' survey] that 50% of our respondents don't yet see value from their cloud investments. So, there's room to grow the value felt from those investments. Our 'Next in Work' survey highlighted the pressures that [the COVID-19] pandemic has forced on the general community of workers, the uncertainty over the future and then how technology is critical to enable whatever that future will look like. When I reflect on those themes, what's clear is that CIOs have an opportunity to have an outsized voice in a company's future, to deliver a business outcome and promise, and to touch every worker in a different way.

How CIOs can get strategic How can IT leaders step into strategic CIO leadership? Koehler: The rate of technological change and the promise of the cloud is so high that every CIO is in a unique position to make that come alive in a real way for their organization. How they choose to do that, whether they choose to do that -- and also whether the culture welcomes it -- are all things each CIO feels their way through and wrestles with. You've got the business needing to connect with their customers in a much more experiential, understanding and intimate way. You've got operational constraints and pressure to deliver more shareholder value. So, you have to look at your core operations and what is differentiating the company. The things that are not adding as much value or differentiating you need to do with cost-effectiveness. I don't know how you do those things without digital and new technologies. You cannot talk business strategy -- like a CEO, board-level conversation -- without understanding the digital ingredients to make it happen. So, as a CIO, to be able to step into that conversation with authority and be that guiding voice, I think that's the moment we're in right now. Going for the cloud From "US Cloud Business Survey": Business leaders are unifying in support of cloud initiatives, with 74% of business leaders supporting cloud efforts and 56% seeing it as a means of strategic growth. On the other hand, 53% have not yet realized the return on the cloud investments.