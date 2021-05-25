8 blockchain-as-a-service providers to have on your radar

Imagine if, 20 or even 30 years ago, large companies had the realistic option to adopt cloud-based ERP. Packaged, server-based ERP software might never have been a thing.

Well, it's 2021, and enterprises looking to adopt another hot new technology, blockchain, have that option. Thanks to the maturation of cloud computing and a burgeoning marketplace of blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers, organizations can adopt blockchain technologies without having to invest in the underlying infrastructure.

"With BaaS, you don't have to worry about the bottom parts of the stack," said James Wester, research director for worldwide blockchain strategies at IDC. "You don't have to worry about the protocols -- you're just able to build applications across a blockchain network."

Numerous industries have already proven the value of BaaS services, including financial services and telecommunications.

Blockchain represents a potentially transformative approach to data for any industry, with all of the data contributed by the members of a complex supply chain or value chain verified, secure and available to all entities participating in the blockchain. But as with many new technologies, the complexity and expense of creating, operating and maintaining a blockchain's underlying infrastructure have proved to be a significant barrier to companies looking to dip their toes in the blockchain waters.

"One of the challenges for enterprise blockchain adoption is the ecosystem readiness to make it 'easy to build' and 'easy to buy' blockchain technologies," said Ronak Doshi, a vice president at Everest Group.

Next stop: Blockchain That's where blockchain-as-a-service companies come into play. BaaS gives organizations a quicker and less complex path to experimenting with blockchain, and it also provides a platform for building and running blockchain applications, which act on all of the data flowing through a value chain. Wester said this is critical because blockchain participants can apply analytics to the entire ecosystem's data, rather than just their own data, thereby learning things they might not have otherwise. Providing enterprises with the ability to work with blockchain technologies without the upfront infrastructure investments means the BaaS market could further blockchain adoption in much the same way SaaS companies spurred cloud adoption in the past decade. "BaaS services will help spur mainstream enterprise adoption of blockchain," Avivah Litan, a vice president and analyst at Gartner, said bluntly via email. How much adoption BaaS will foster remains to be seen, but a recent Gartner report, "Blockchain-based Transformation," predicts that blockchain will add $360 billion in value to the global economy by 2026, and a whopping $3.1 trillion by 2030. Whether or not the market ultimately bears that out, it's clear that expectations for blockchain are sky high, and BaaS providers play an important role in the market's development. Given that most enterprises will be drawn to the technology by the idea of running analytics apps on top of a blockchain, there is a certain set of core features they will want to look for, and which most, if not all, BaaS providers will offer. These include the following: platform architecture management;

modular, preconfigured networks and infrastructure;

bandwidth management;

resource allocation;

data security;

app-building and monitoring tools;

support for smart contracts (automated agreements embedded in blockchain code);

dashboards to view and analyze code;

auditable transaction records;

built-in connections to needed services; and

support for smart contracts (automated agreements embedded in blockchain code); dashboards to view and analyze code; auditable transaction records; built-in connections to needed services; and professional services. While some BaaS vendors have been offering their services for several years, Wester cautions companies to temper their expectations. After all, we're still talking about a nascent technology, and few organizations possess the expertise to build blockchain apps, much less blockchains themselves. "Blockchain is still a work in progress," Wester said. "We still don't know all of the things that are going to go into long-lasting, successful blockchain applications." He also said it's difficult to make clean ROI calculations for a technology that's shared across multiple organizations and may deliver more value at times for one organization than another. That said, blockchain has the kind of potential enterprises can't ignore, and if they're looking to give it a go, they might as well have some idea of where to turn. With that in mind, what follows is a quick look at eight BaaS providers that should be on the radar of any enterprise looking to experiment with blockchain, in no particular order.

1. IBM One of the most mature blockchain services on the market, the IBM Blockchain Platform is built on the Linux Foundation's open source community-based Hyperledger Fabric. And it's already had plenty of success supporting blockchains. Its Food Trust blockchain is bringing more transparency to the food supply chain, and it's helping to transform trade finance for a consortium of 15 European banks collaborating over the we.trade blockchain network.

2. Amazon Web Services As it is in any market that relies on cloud-based computing, Amazon Web Services is a BaaS force to be reckoned with. The Amazon Managed Blockchain is a fully managed service that supports creation and management of scalable blockchain networks. Its Quantum Ledger Database serves as a centralized, verifiable transaction log, and a marketplace of more than 70 validated partners lends extra value. And unlike many of its competitors, AWS has options for running on either the Hyperledger Fabric or Ethereum blockchain frameworks.

3. Oracle Never one to be left on the sideline of any enterprise technology trend, Oracle offers two BaaS approaches. Its Blockchain Platform Cloud Service works like any traditional SaaS offering, with subscribers able to quickly set up Hyperledger Fabric blockchains. Alternatively, Oracle offers an on-premises version in which it deploys a preassembled blockchain that runs as a software appliance on virtualization hypervisors.

4. SAP Wherever Oracle is playing, SAP is likely to be nearby, and blockchain is no exception. The company's website doesn't do a great job of clearly explaining SAP's blockchain options, but the SAP Cloud Platform Blockchain Service and HANA Blockchain Service offer the choice to run blockchains on Hyperledger Fabric or Multichain. SAP has also taken the trouble to offer a detailed explanation of blockchain.

5. Alibaba Cloud Buying blockchain technology from China might seem like heresy to some American companies, but with so many countries buying just about everything else from China, why not consider a mature BaaS offering that claims to be the service with the largest number of primary patents? Alibaba Cloud BaaS offers all the needed features and functions, with a bonus: It can run on Hyperledger Fabric, Ant Blockchain or Quorum.

6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Since it entered the BaaS market in 2017, HPE has focused on the distributed ledger technologies of blockchain with its Mission-Critical Distributed Ledger Technology. In doing so, HPE has targeted environments that demand 100% fault tolerance and says it is focused on bringing enterprise-grade capabilities to blockchain workloads.

7. VMware It's no surprise that the champion of virtualization would play in this space. The VMware Blockchain promises enterprise-grade reliability, scalability, ease of deployment monitoring and management. More importantly, VMware's BaaS entrant has proved itself in deployments in financial services, supply chain and healthcare.

8. R3 It's not exactly a household name compared to the other big BaaS providers on this list, but R3's Corda BaaS platform has the attention of analysts, and the vendor claims its distributed ledger technology has made it a popular choice for financial services firms.